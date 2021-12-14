Honor 26 victims of Sandy Hook school shooting 9 years later

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new documentary on the life and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito is coming to NBC's Peacock streaming service this week. "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media" will be available to stream on Friday.

A synopsis says the documentary "sheds new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion." Petito's mysterious disappearance captured the world's attention earlier this year. She was reported missing on Sept. 11 after her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home to North Port, Florida, alone from a cross-country road trip the couple had left for together at the beginning of the summer.