Sam’s Club to hire 2,000, launch shipping to prepare for increased holiday demands

BENTONVILLE, AR (WWTI) — As the holidays are fast approaching, Sam’s Club has plans to help support the expected demand.
According to Sam’s Club, 61% of members stated they would be shopping online for the holidays and 31% stated they would be shopping earlier than in past years. To combat this, Sam’s Club has announced plans to hire 2,000 permanent full-time associates.
Sam’s Club stated that all fulfillment center hourly associated will receive a $2 hourly premium throughout the holiday season.
Additionally, Sam’s Club will launch “Ship from the Club,” allowing members to ship product directly to their residence. Sam’s Club stated that this shipping initiative is predicted to speed up the fulfillment of orders and account for about a fifth of online orders.
“COVID-19 has changed how our members shop and the experiences they desire,” said Chief Member Officer Tony Rogers. “We’re listening and evolving our approach to meet their needs. Our members are in for something special this season with the great surprises we have planned.”
