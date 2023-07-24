INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Ron Sexton, known as Donnie Baker on “The Bob & Tom Show,” died Friday, show officials confirmed.

The 52-year-old Indianapolis native and resident of Tampa, Florida, had been on tour with his stand-up comedy show in Ohio at the time of his death, the show said.

Ron Sexton pictured in the show studio (The Bob & Tom Show)

Sexton was known by millions of listeners for the comedic characters he played on air, including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac Floyd the Trucker and his spot-on celebrity impersonations.

His family released a statement about his passing in a Facebook post Saturday: “He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family.”

The show said in a statement on Facebook that Sexton was a longtime member of the ensemble cast.

Ron was a much-loved colleague and friend, and we will miss him greatly. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with “The Bob & Tom Show,” and we will remember him with love and gratitude. Tom Griswold, co-host of Bob & Tom Show

The cause of death had not been officially released as of Saturday morning.