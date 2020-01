CLEVELAND (NEWS10) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2020 inductees on Wednesday.

Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex will be joining rock-n-roll’s exclusive club.

A band or performer cannot be nominated until 25 years after their first album was released.

The 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on May 2 in Cleveland.