BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WJW) — A group of ladies at Arcadia Senior Living in Kentucky received quite the surprise over the weekend when a bouquet of flowers apparently arrived from a certain pop star.

Turns out, Rihanna apparently saw the viral video of some of the Bowling Green retirement home residents reenacting a moment from her now-infamous 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

“The moment we’ve hoped for, Rihanna has delivered,” the retirement home said in a Facebook post, showing off white roses and a note that said, “You ladies dance was amazing. Love Roc Nation. Rihanna.”

The video, which showed about a dozen older ladies — all dressed in white except one who wore red as Rihanna did in the show — lip-syncing to the pop star’s “Rude Boy,” has garnered millions of views since being posted.

Rihanna provided a high-flying halftime performance in Arizona. The nine-time Grammy Award winner began and ended the halftime show suspended high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit with tight, rubbery garb underneath as she stood on a transparent rectangular platform that raised and lowered as she belted out the lyrics to her hit songs over the turf. Her background dancers wore white.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Rihanna’s performance, which not only served as an announcement for her second pregnancy, , news that was revealed after the show, also reportedly drew 102 complaints to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from viewers who felt the show was inappropriate.

