Researchers study how long the coronavirus can live on surfaces

CLEVELAND (NEWS10) — Research is beginning to emerge about how long the coronavirus can remain on surfaces.

One study showed it may be capable of living on some surfaces for multiple days.

“We learned that aerosolized, or suspended in-air virus, can stay persistent for three hours, on an average amount of time,” Dr. Nikita Desai, of the Cleveland Clinic, said. “And when we’re looking at inactive objects, such as stainless steel and plastic, the virus can stay and live outside the body for two to three days, if not longer.”

The study also found the coronavirus was able to stay on copper for up to four hours and cardboard for up to 24 hours.

Findings suggest it’s possible to acquire the virus through the air or by touching contaminated objects.

