Report: Amazon struggling to keep up with recalls

SEATTLE, WA – JUNE 16: A portion of the sign advertising Amazon Go is seen outside the grocery store’s location on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Amazon announced that it will buy Whole Foods Market, Inc. for over $13 billion dollars. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (NEWS10) — Online retailer Amazon says its struggling to stay on top of recalled and counterfeit items.

An investigation conducted by the Wall Street Journal found more than 4,000 items for sale on Amazon’s website that federal agents have declared unsafe.

For example, the FDA warned that an infant sleeping mat could suffocate babies, but it was still an option for buyers on Amazon.

There were 44 listings for failed motorcycle helmets, 116 listings for falsely labeled FDA approved cosmetics, and more than 14,000 listings for electronics with false safety certifications.

Amazon responded to the report saying it has reviewed all items brought to their attention.

The company also said the site uses artificial intelligence to scan the products and analyze tens of millions of reviews submitted daily.