Rep. Ilhan Omar’s father dies from coronavirus complications

MINNEAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) – Congresswoman Ilhan Omar announced Monday that her father has died from complications of COVID-19.
The Minnesota representative released the following statement:
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ”
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’cuun
Surely we belong to God and to Him shall we return.
It is with tremendous sadness and pain that I share that my father, Nur Omar Mohamed, passed away today due to complications from COVID-19. No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him. My family and I ask for your respect and privacy during this time.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported six new deaths on Monday from COVID-19 and 230 new cases, bringing the number of total positive cases in the state to 30,693.
