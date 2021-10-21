NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation) — The remains found in a Florida reserve during the search for Brian Laundrie were skeletal remains, law enforcement sources confirmed. Plus, those remains are not likely to be identified Thursday, a medical examiner confirmed.

Personal items, including a backpack and a notebook believed to belong to Laundrie, were also found in the 24,000-acre reserve. The items and remains were found in a swampy area—home to alligators, snakes, coyotes, and other wildlife—that had previously been underwater, according to Michael McPherson, chief of the Tampa FBI office.

A medical examiner said on Wednesday evening that it could be one to two days before they identify the remains. “Knowing that the body’s not going to be in what I would call a normal condition, you know, decomposition, environmental effects, all of that has to have really damaged the remains,” Dr. Priya Banerjee said on “Morning in America.” “We’re now thinking it might be Mr. Laundrie, but again, it’s very, very speculative at this point.”

The remains were discovered when Christopher and Roberta Laundrie went to the reserve with police Wednesday to search for their son. The North Port police (NPP) Thursday said in a statement that they were 100% confident the Laundries did not bring anything with them to the reserve while searching for their son.

NPPD met the family at the park yesterday. We did not want them out there without our view. So we followed them around. Together at some times and within a few hundred feet at others. We are 100% confident the family did not bring any items, which were found yesterday, with them. We’ve been saying ‘odd’ from the beginning, so nothing new there. The family did not locate or see the remains. The remains and items had clearly been there for some time. North Port Police

The Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said his clients called him Tuesday and said they wanted to search the reserve since it was back open to the public. Bertolino says he called police and told them the Laundries would be at the reserve at 7 a.m. Wednesday. He says police met them there.

More: Bertolino says his clients called him yesterday and said they wanted to search the reserve since it was back open. Bertolino says he called police and told them the Laundries would be at the reserve at 7am today. He says police met them out here. https://t.co/6cYE5Y4FXr — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 21, 2021

While searching, Bertolino said Christopher Laundrie, Roberta Laundrie, and two officers spread out on either side of a trail that Brian Laundrie liked to hike. He said Chris found a bag containing some of his son’s items and officers found the backpack on the other side of the trail, which was near the remains.

The Carlton Reserve connects to the 160-acre Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which is a heavily wooded area near an interstate freeway. NPP said the remains were about a 45-minute hike north into the Carlton Reserve.

It had been weeks since any firm new details emerged in the case as authorities searched for the boyfriend of Gabby Petito. Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito’s death. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in a converted camper van.

The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming. Petito was reported missing on September 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days. Laundrie’s parents say they last saw him on September 13, when they said he drove to the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve.

Laundrie was reported missing on September 17. Petito’s body was found on September 19 just outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A Teton County coroner said earlier this month that Petito died by strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found.

The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie. He is wanted for “use of unauthorized access device” related to his activities following Petito’s death. The FBI says he may have broken the law when he used a debit card and a PIN to access two bank accounts on August 30 and September 1.