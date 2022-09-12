(KTLA) — PnB Rock, a 30-year-old rapper from Philadelphia best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, according to reports.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken on Manchester Avenue around 1 p.m. when the shooting occurred, TMZ first reported.

Graphic video shared with TMZ appeared to show the victim laying on the ground at the restaurant.

In a video shared on social media, a witness claims the robbery was related to jewelry. Authorities confirmed the theory to The Los Angeles Times.

The 30-year-old rapper was pronounced dead shortly after the incident, The LA Times and TMZ have reported. However, while speaking with local media Monday evening, LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz would not confirm the identity of the victim.

Details about the suspect have not yet been released. No one else in the restaurant was injured.

Rock, who was named to the XXL Freshman Class of 2017, is best known for 2015’s “Fleek” and 2016’s “Selfish,” which reached number 51 on the Billboard chart.

He also recorded the hits, “Gang Up” with Young Thug, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa, and “Horses” with Kodak Black and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.