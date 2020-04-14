Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Proposed program would allow farmers to donate to food banks

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — While grocery stores appear to be keeping up with food demands, farmers are still finding themselves tossing a lot of their fresh food and dairy.

Lack of demand from restaurants, schools, colleges, and other large buyers is creating a tough situation for farmers across the country. Now, the American Farm Bureau and Feeding America want to get those wasted products into food banks.

They’re proposing a voucher program that would let farmers and food banks work together directly instead of going through a third party.

Feeding America said the need is great with U.S. food banks reporting a 40 percent increase in demand.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak