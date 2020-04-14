Proposed program would allow farmers to donate to food banks

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — While grocery stores appear to be keeping up with food demands, farmers are still finding themselves tossing a lot of their fresh food and dairy.

Lack of demand from restaurants, schools, colleges, and other large buyers is creating a tough situation for farmers across the country. Now, the American Farm Bureau and Feeding America want to get those wasted products into food banks.

They’re proposing a voucher program that would let farmers and food banks work together directly instead of going through a third party.

Feeding America said the need is great with U.S. food banks reporting a 40 percent increase in demand.

