Proposed bill would establish fund for essential workers

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is co-sponsoring legislation that would establish a compensation fund for essential workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program would be for essential workers who become sick or die due to the coronavirus. The fund would cover expenses encountered by family members of essential workers who die from the disease.

“Essential workers stepped up for our country; now Congress needs to step up for them.” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Gillibrand said the fund is modeled after the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund created for victims and first responders impacted by the 2001 terror attacks.

