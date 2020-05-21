WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is co-sponsoring legislation that would establish a compensation fund for essential workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The program would be for essential workers who become sick or die due to the coronavirus. The fund would cover expenses encountered by family members of essential workers who die from the disease.
“Essential workers stepped up for our country; now Congress needs to step up for them.”Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Gillibrand said the fund is modeled after the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund created for victims and first responders impacted by the 2001 terror attacks.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Proposed bill would establish fund for essential workers
- Columbia High School honors graduating seniors with parade
- Michigan lawmakers talk pandemic as Trump visits
- National Museum of Racing cancels Hall of Fame ceremony
- ‘It’s the American dream’: Law school, medical school grads visit grandpa in nursing home in emotional pandemic reunion