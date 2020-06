FILE – In this June 1, 2020, file photo police clear the area around Lafayette Park and the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEWS10) – President Trump wanted to use 10,000 active duty troops to help control protesters in Washington.

A senior White House official told CNN that the Secretary of Defense and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff argued against the idea.

Despite the objections, 1,600 active duty troops were called to the city, but have remained on standby. So far, police and National Guard troops have been keeping demonstrations under control.