WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Pres. Donald Trumped signed a bill that was championed by New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

The Support Procurement of our Nation’s Stainless Steel, or SPOONSS, Act is part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

It requires the Department of Defense only buy American made flatware. The Act will benefit Sherrill Manufacturing in Oneida County, which is Brindisi’s congressional district.

Sherrill Manufacturing is the only American made flatware company.