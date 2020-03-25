Pregnant women not at higher risk for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As new cases of the coronavirus climb every day, expending moms have concerns about their own health and the health of their unborn child.

While many hospitals are implementing strict rules on who can be in the birthing room, doctors said the research shows that pregnant women are not at any higher risk. If you’re practicing social distancing, you’re likely already protecting yourself, and the average age of pregnant women could work to their benefit.

“As a general statement, pregnant women are younger and healthier, Dr. Christopher LaRussa, of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, said. “Those seem to be the least at-risk populations, and unless you’re a pregnant woman with other underlying medical conditions and would, hopefully, be presumed to be at less risk.”

As a precaution, however, doctors are recommending pregnant women work from home if they can and continue the recommended hand washing and social distancing to stay as healthy as possible.

