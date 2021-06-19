Pregnant woman sues Arkansas police after PIT maneuver flips car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A pregnant Arkansas woman is suing state police, claiming that a trooper negligently crashed and flipped her vehicle using a maneuver aimed at ending car chases. She says the officer caused her car to flip even after she slowed down and turned on her flashers.

A recent investigation by NEWS10’s sister station in Arkansas exposed how state police are using more PIT maneuvers to end car chases—and how some cases end in deadly wrecks. PIT stands for precision immobilization technique. It involves law enforcement hitting a fleeing car, causing it to spin out and end the pursuit.

The lawsuit filed last week is over a crash that happened in July 2020. According to the lawsuit, Sr. Cpl. Rodney Dunn clocked Janice Harper driving 84 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone. Within three minutes of the start of the pursuit, Dunn performed the maneuver, caused Harper’s vehicle to crash into the concrete median and flip.

Police dash camera video from Dunn’s patrol car, released publicly for the first time as part of the lawsuit, shows Harper slowed down, moved to the right lane, and turned on her hazard lights. The lawsuit names Dunn as well as his supervisor, Sgt. Alan Johnson, and Arkansas State Police Director Col. Bill Bryant.

The suit claims the highway left Harper with “no room to safely pull over” because the shoulder was too small. It goes on to say Dunn “negligently” used a PIT maneuver that put Harper’s life and the life of her unborn child at risk.

According to the lawsuit, Arkansas State Police “failed to train” Dunn on “proper and safe PIT maneuver technique,” failed to “investigate allegations of excessive force,” and “failed to discipline officers for violations of policy related to excessive force.”

Harper is represented by Andrew Norwood, of Denton & Zachary. Norwood said while his client is seeking damages, her ultimate goal is to make sure this doesn’t happen to another driver.

State police declined multiple interview requests to talk about PITs, but the department sent the following lengthy statement from Bryant defending their use: