PPP reportedly out of money, SBA unable to accept new applications

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — As of 10:33 a.m. Thursday, the Small Business Administration (SBA) says it is not accepting new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) based on current available funds.

The SBA says, “The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding. Similarly, we are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time.”

The PPP is a $350 billion loan program that originated from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) to provide American small businesses with eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100 percent federally guaranteed loans. Additionally, the SBA is a United States government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The Association has not specified how many businesses might have been waiting for their application to process who will not be able to receive a loan.

