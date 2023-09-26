DES MOINES, Iowa (NEXSTAR) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $835 million after no one beat the immense odds Monday night and won the top prize.

The winning numbers were: 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and 4.

Three people in Florida and one person in Oregon matched five numbers to win $1 million.

With the latest bit of lottery losing, there now have been 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, dating back to July 19 when a player in California won $1.08 billion.

That winless streak is due to the miserable odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. It’s those long, long odds that result in such large top prizes, as they cause the jackpot to roll over week after week.

The jackpot is the eighth-largest ever, and would need to surpass $1 billion to climb any higher in the record books. The biggest jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in November 2022 in California.

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $835 million (Est. Powerball): Sept. 26, 2023 $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts

Although the game highlights the $835 million prize, that is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 30 years. Winners almost always choose the cash payout option, which for the next drawing Wednesday night will be an estimated $390.4 million.

The giant jackpot would also be subject to federal taxes, and some states also tax lottery winnings.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

Meanwhile, the $1.08 billion jackpot hit this summer remains unclaimed as does the record-setting $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot hit in Florida last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.