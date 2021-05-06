Postal Service warns of fake texts, emails about deliveries, packages

'Do not click on any links'

(KTLA) — If you receive a text message or an email that says it’s from the Postal Service, officials say not to click on the link.

In a written alert Tuesday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service warned consumers that scammers are sending bogus emails known as “phishing” and phony text messages known as “smishing,” claiming to be from the USPS. They said they do not notify customers of package delivery attempts or request personal information via email or text.

“These messages are prompting unsuspecting consumers to confirm their personal delivery information by clicking a link or downloading an attachment, that, when opened, can activate a virus and steal information such as usernames, passwords, and financial account information,” the USPS alert stated.

Postal inspectors said consumers should be aware that the USPS does not send text messages or emails about unclaimed packages or delivery attempts.

To help consumers beware of the scam, the postal inspectors issued the following guidelines:

Do not click on any links or attachments

Do not give out personal information

Examine the message closely for poor grammar and spelling errors

Verify the identity of the sender

Ask yourself why the sender is asking for your information.

Start making safety and security practices routine

Keep your security software and applications up to date

The USPS said consumers can report smishing or phishing by sending an email to spam@uspis.gov with the following information: