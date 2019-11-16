Police: Teen who shot students at Calif. high school dies

Jessica Dumont, a former student at Saugus High School, places balloons on a makeshift memorial at Central Park in honor of the victims of a shooting at the high school Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a 16-year-old student shot several classmates and then himself in a quad area of Saugus High School Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (NEWS10) — The teenager, who police said opened fire at his Los Angeles-area high school, has died.

Police said Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, 16, died Friday afternoon. His mother was present at the time.

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, officials said Berkhow began shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Five students were shot before Berkhow turned the gun on himself.

Police said the teen had no known connection to those he shot.

A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy died. A motive is still unknown.