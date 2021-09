ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Friday's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with wrong numbers and how you handle them.

Wow, well this is a good dilemma. For myself, I have often called back wrong number messages I've received to let the person know they have dialed wrong. For instance, I've received messages from Doctors offices that were not for me, that were a wrong number, so I called back the office to let them know. It takes two minutes and that way there are no misunderstandings. So I'm with Bridget on this.