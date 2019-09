(NEWS10) — As more states and the federal government continue to push for bans against vaping products, the underground market appears to be booming.

This week, in Minnesota, police seized nearly 80,000 illegal vaping cartridges with THC. The street value was $3.8 million.

It’s not clear, yet, if the THC contained the additive Vitamin E acetate, which the New York State Health Department suggests “may” be causing the rash of pulmonary illnesses and deaths throughout the country.