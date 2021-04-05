Police coax live AK-47 rifle away from distressed 10-year-old during overdose investigation

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Police in Crowley, Louisiana responded to an overdose investigation Saturday and ended up wrestling an assault rifle from the hands of a 10-year-old.

When officers arrived at a Dairy Queen parking lot, they found a man man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle overdosing.

His wife, who was in the passenger seat, told police there was cocaine and fentanyl in the cup holder.

Meanwhile, officers found in the backseat two handguns on the floor and a 10-year-old boy holding a loaded and live AK-47 rifle next to his three brothers and sisters. They were all under the age of 12.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the AK-47 was loaded and the safety was off.

“The child, of course, didn’t want to give it up, to probably either protect his family or didn’t know exactly what was going on,” Chief Broussard said. “I mean, it’s a very scary situation for a child, and officers spoke with him calmly and tried to gain his trust and everything. Of course, it wasn’t a huge struggle, but he was still not letting it go freely.”

The children’s father was administered Narcan during his overdose. He is now in stable condition. Police say child services are being called to take custody of the children.