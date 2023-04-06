(NEWS10) — There were false reports of mass shootings at more than 200 schools last week, including Albany and Saratoga Springs High Schools. Sen. Chuck Schumer has now revealed a new, three-part plan to put a stop to the fake threats.

It includes $10 million for the FBI to conduct full scale investigations and find a way to track the crimes. Schumer said it will make it easier to hold those responsible accountable.

“They will be able to hire personnel, they will be able to buy machinery, they will be able to use cybersecurity, and they will be able to use social media to find out who did it and then bring them to justice,” he said.

The proposed $10 million would be included in the upcoming federal budget as part of a bipartisan bill. Schumer said he is confident it will pass.