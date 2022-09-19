CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — You could own your own castle in Cleveland — or at least a home that looks a lot like one.

But, you’ll need to act fast. The realtor tells Nexstar’s WJW they’ve already had a “bunch” of offers.

The 2,300-square-foot home is gaining popularity and was shared on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page.

The listing says the home features a “Rapunzel Tower” in addition to stained-glass windows, a massive hearth, and hardwood floors throughout the house.

The home was built in 1924 and is located on W. 44th Street, near the Cleveland Zoo. It includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

“This handyman’s special is truly one of a kind with so much character throughout and so much potential,” reads the listing. “Would make a one-of-a-kind AirBnB experience once it is finished.”

This property, which has a price tag of $249,900, is being sold “as is.” The listers are requesting “cash offers” only.

If you’re interested, contact David Blond 216-292-4800.