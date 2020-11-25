Pennsylvania governor renews COVID-19 disaster declaration

HARRISBURG, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania is once again renewing its disaster declaration following a significant increase in coronavirus infections across the commonwealth.

“With cases and hospitalizations increasing, we cannot afford to let down our guard,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “This renewal will allow the commonwealth to maintain its response and support efforts as we face increasing case numbers and decreasing hospital capacity.”

This is the third renewal of the declaration which was first signed on March 6, following the announcement of the first two presumptive positive cases of the virus in Pennsylvania.

The declaration provides for increased funding for state agencies in the effort to control the spread of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.