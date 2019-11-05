Paying for parking tickets with PB&J

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA (NEWS10) — A group of college students in Alaska can now pay their parking ticket using peanut butter and jelly.

The University of Alaska at Anchorage tells students to keep their money and bring a sandwich.

The program is called Food for Fines, and it allows people with unpaid parking fines to pay off part or all of them with PB&J.

“It gives them a way to not have to pay cash for a parking ticket, but they can bring in a food donation that then goes back to other students.”

Students can get a $10 credit for donating two 16-ounce jars of peanut butter or jelly. Five of them will cover a $60 ticket.

The donated food goes to the school’s emergency food supply, which helps students who are coping with hunger.