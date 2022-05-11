TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the help of air traffic controllers, a passenger with no flying experience landed a plane successfully at Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport. The pilot was incapacitated by a medical emergency, WPBF-TV in West Palm Beach reported.

The Cessna Caravan reportedly took off from Leonard M. Thompson International Airport in the Bahamas on Tuesday and was over the Florida coast during the emergency. The unidentified passenger took over the controls and radioed for help.

“I’ve got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent,” the unnamed passenger said, as heard in audio captured by LiveATC.com. “I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

“Roger. What’s your position?” Air Traffic Control responded.

“I have no idea,” the passenger said. “I can see the coast of Florida in front of me. And I have no idea.”

Robert Morgan, one of the air traffic controllers, was outside the tower reading a book when he was called in to assist. “There’s a passenger flying a plane that’s not a pilot and the pilot is incapacitated so they said you need to help them try and land the plane,” he recalled.

The air traffic controllers told the man to keep the wings level and continue up the coast until they were able to find his plane above Boca Raton. They also asked for the passenger’s cell phone number, to better communicate while he was at the controls.

Although Morgan had never flown a Cessna Caravan, he was able to guide the man to land safely by looking at a picture of the cockpit. “I knew the plane was flying like any other plane,” he said. “I just knew I had to keep him calm, point him to the runway, and tell him how to reduce the power so he could descend to land.”

“Before I knew it, he said, ‘I’m on the ground! How do I turn this thing off?’” The aircraft touched down at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

“You just witnessed a couple passengers land that plane,” one of the controllers reportedly said over the radio.

“Did you say the passengers landed the plane?” another asked.

“That’s correct,” the controller replied.

“Oh my gosh! Great job.”

Morgan said he met the passenger on the tarmac, and they hugged it out. “It felt really good to help somebody,” he said. “He told me that he couldn’t wait to get home and hug his pregnant wife.”

Upon landing, the pilot was transported to a local hospital by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. “We are incredibly proud of the heroism shown by all parties involved in yesterday’s incident,” said Lacy Larson, a spokesperson for Palm Beach International Airport. “We are grateful for the outcome and wish everyone the best.”