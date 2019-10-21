Parkland parents oppose sheriff’s suspension appeal

PARKLAND, Fla. (NEWS10) — The Florida sheriff who was suspended over the summer following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre could get his job back.

The move is not sitting well with parents of the victims.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis after the school shooting and a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

Israel is now appealing that suspension to the Florida Legislature, which will ultimately decide his future in law enforcement. The move has lead family members of the victims to oppose his reinstatement.

“Scott Israel championed bad policy. Scott Israel was responsible for BSO’s culture. Scott Israel accepted inadequate training,” father Ryan Petty said. “As Broward Sheriff Scott Israel was the number one threat to public safety. We call on the Florida Senate to uphold Governor DeSantis’ suspension of Scott Israel. Thank you.”

A special investigator said Israel should return to duty and said Desantis failed to prove the charges in the suspension order.

The Florida State Senate is scheduled to have a final vote on Wednesday.