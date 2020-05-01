Pandemic a tough road for long haul truckers

(NEWS10) — It’s been a tough several weeks for long haul truckers.

Truckers are considered essential, but for drivers who live on the road, nationwide closures have had a big impact. They rely on rest stops for showers and sleep, and their meals are made up of food on the go.

But since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the usual comforts are becoming scarce, especially for drivers on the night shift.

“We don’t stop; we don’t stop. It’s just harder to kind of find any place open right now, so I don’t even worry about it. It makes no sense. I mean, it makes no — I understand closing them to the general public, the cars. They can go in a motel parking lot and get a room. We have nowhere to park.”

Truckers also report that jobs are starting to dry up. Some said their trips have dropped from an average of three a week to just one.

