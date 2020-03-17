Pa. distillery makes switch from booze to hand sanitizer

LEHIGH, Pa. (NEWS10) — A distillery in Pennsylvania is putting production of booze on hold and shifting operations to respond to needs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Their new product: hand sanitizer.

“We have the capability, we have the equipment, and the processes, the skill set, and the people,” Eight Oaks Farm Distillery Owner Chad Butters said.

The group at Eight Oaks Farm Distillery has been working on the process for the last couple of days using guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

“We have the capability with the equipment that is right behind me to make very, very high proof alcohol.”

The group has been testing the recommended 60 percent alcohol solution as well as a 75 percent solution.

“We want to make sure that if we do put something out that we are putting out something that is effective.”

While the staff is working on the final product, the goal is to get it in hands of those who need it most, which means local non-profits.

By the end of the week, the group will be offering the hand sanitizer to the public. No set price, just donation, and it will be free to those who can’t afford it.

