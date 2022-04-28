ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Public Employees Federation honored the lives of workers who died on the job over the last year. Workers Memorial Day was established in 1970 to honor people who died or suffered from exposures to hazards in the work place.

This year, PEF put special emphasis on remembering the lives of workers who died due to COVID-19. Workers Memorial Day is recognized every year on April 28.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh released the following statement recognizing Workers Memorial Day: