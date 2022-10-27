ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James reminds the public to apply for the Limited Waiver Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program. The deadline to apply to the program is October 31.

Attorney General James states, “Public servants have spent their careers working for New York residents and helping to build a stronger and fairer state,” “The PSLF program is another tool that helps address the student debt crisis and enables public servants to be recognized for their hard work and dedication. I encourage public servants who qualify to take advantage of the program and apply for debt forgiveness before the upcoming deadline.” The program offers forgiveness to any remaining federal student loan debt after a borrower makes 120 qualifying payments while working full-time for a government o qualifying nonprofit. New Yorkers can consolidate their other federal loans such as Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) loans and Perkins loans, into Direct Loans and have their past payments count and become eligible.

The Federal Student Aid Website allows New Yorkers to determine if they’re eligible. According to the Attorney General, to qualify for loan forgiveness under the Limited Waiver PSLF program, borrowers must meet both of these conditions: have Direct Loans, from when they originally borrowed or through consolidation, and submit a PSLF form to certify qualifying employment.