NY AG suing the President over possible student deportations

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the Trump Administration for threatening to deport international college students if they are not taking classes on campus in the fall.

James said the decision could impact more than 1 million students at colleges around the state.

The lawsuit is aiming to not allow President Donald Trump to reverse a March decision, which provided a waiver for international students so they could finish their studies even though all classes were remote.

The Trump Administration said they are looking at providing as much flexibility as possible because over 25 percent of some schools’ budgets come from international students.

