NY AG sues to block 3D gun files from going online

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York attorney general is teaming up with 20 other attorneys general to sue the Trump Administration to block 3D printed gun files from being released on the internet.

If the files are online, it would allow anyone to download them and build so-called Ghost Guns because they do not have serial numbers on them.

A federal judge struck down the Trump Administration’s previous attempt to release the files because of a previous multi-state lawsuit.

Some of the other states that are part of the lawsuit include Massachusetts and Vermont.