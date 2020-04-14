NY AG calling on federal crack down on ghost guns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James and a multi-state coalition wants the federal government to enforce ghost guns during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter, James is asking the federal government to stop the company Defense Distributed from unlawfully releasing easily downloadable files on specifications for particular guns. The files give people the ability to create unregistered and untraceable weapons.
James said that first responders are overrun with COVID-19 calls at this time, and companies should be working to limit the dangers Americans face.
