NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Keith Raniere, the leader of the NXVIM cult and convicted sex trafficker, will continue to serve his 120-year prison sentence. A federal appeals court affirmed the jury’s conviction.

Raniere was convicted of numerous crimes related to his self-help group NXIVM and a secret society inside the cult called DOCS. Crimes include racketeering, sex trafficking, force labor, and many others.

Raniere appealed the verdict, but the Second Circuit Court upheld his conviction. The court also upheld the conviction of Clare Bronfman, a former director of NXVIM.