NJ Transit rail service resumes with delays after man fatally struck

A New Jersey Transit rail car is seen at Penn Station during the morning commute on September 30, 2016 in New York.

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two New Jersey Transit rail lines have resumed service after being temporarily suspended Tuesday morning when a pedestrian was struck by a train and killed, according to the transit agency.

According to NJ Transit, a train on the Morris and Essex line struck and fatally injured a man around 5:15 a.m., just east of the Millburn Station. NJ Transit said there were no other reported injuries to the approximately 25 passengers and crew aboard the train at the time.

Service along the Gladstone Branch and the Morris and Essex Line between Dover and East Orange was temporarily suspended in both directions. Just before 8 a.m., the agency said rail service along both lines had resumed in both directions, with delays of up to 60 minutes expected.

The deadly incident also caused some trains to be canceled or delayed along the Main-Bergen County and Montclair-Boonton lines.

