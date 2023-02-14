TINTON FALLS, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey restaurant announced that management is banning children under the age of 10 from eating at the eatery.

The change at Nettie’s House of Spaghetti will be implemented on March 8. The restaurant explained that having kids “running around the restaurant” as servers carry food and drinks made work extremely difficult.

“We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s. Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation,” Nettie’s posted on Facebook. “This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy.”

In comments on the restaurant’s post, many diners were receptive to the news. One said there was always takeout for children. Others thought it was a bit harsh, with one woman commenting she’d been looking forward to trying the restaurant out with “a well-behaved 9-year-old.”

“We know that this is going to make some of you very upset, especially those of you with very well-behaved kids, but we believe this is the right decision for our business moving forward,” Nettie’s wrote.