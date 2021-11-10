NJ mom arrested on murder charges for baby son, 7-year-old daughter

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yuhwei Chou (Somerset County Prosecutor)

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Police arrested a mom on murder charges after the bodies of her daughter and baby boy were found bound in the back of her car, New Jersey officials said. It’s not yet clear what caused the deaths of 7-year-old Samantha Ross and 10-month-old Paul Ross.

Hillsborough Township Police responded to a 911 call for a disabled motor vehicle on Tuesday morning. They found mom Yuhwei Chou, 36, at the scene. Her children were secured in the back seat of the vehicle, bound and restrained.

No motive has been released. Chou was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19