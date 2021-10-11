New Yorker stuck in Florida as Southwest cancels flights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Southwest Airlines customers are stuck at the airport across the country this weekend. The airline said an issue with air traffic control and the weather caused significant delays.

But passengers on the ground say they’re being left in the dark. One Western New Yorker says he was supposed to fly out of Florida on Friday.

“They’re giving us absolutely nothing and I can’t get them to, I mean they’re not evening helping us pay for anything we’re paying for. They’re giving us nothing,” Phil said. His flight has now been canceled five times.

Southwest said they canceled over 1,000 thousand flights, or nearly one-third of its schedule, on Sunday afternoon: