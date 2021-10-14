New York State Police arrest husband after wife found dead in Colorado

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details about the downstate arrest of an alleged fugitive from Colorado.

According to NYSP, on October 4, the Sag Harbor Police Department received a report from the local police in North Plainfield, New Jersey. They said that Masany Cruz, 29, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was missing and maybe at the Sag Harbor Inn.

However, when Police arrived, they located her husband, identified as William Cruz, 31, of Colorado Springs. Cruz reportedly was alone at the inn and taken into custody without incident, and then hospitalized.

At the same time, police said that officers in Colorado Springs responded to the last known address of the Cruzes to find Masany dead. This kicked off a multistate investigation between agencies in New York, New Jersey, and Colorado. Search warrants were executed in both Colorado and Sag Harbor.

Investigators reportedly pursued several leads, collecting enough evidence for an arrest warrant in Colorado. The investigation determined that Masany had not been heard from since September 14, and that William left Colorado on or around September 15. He arrived on Long Island on September 18.

On Wednesday, New York State Police arrested Cruz as a fugitive from justice based on an arrest warrant out of El Paso District County Court in Colorado. He was then processed at the New York State Police Barracks in Riverside and held at the Southampton Town Police Department for arraignment on Thursday at Suffolk County First District Court.

Agencies involved in the investigation include the New York State Police SP Riverside Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Major Crimes Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit, the Sag Harbor Police Department, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, North Plainfield Police Department, and Colorado Springs Police Department.