ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New research from fitness experts, Fitness Volt has analyzed google trends determining New York to be the seventh most “gym-obsessed” state. New Jersey leads the states as the most “gym-obsessed” state.

Fitness Volt has analyzed google trends data of the last 12 months for search terms frequently used by gym goers and associated with fitness. The search terms were then combined to give each state an overall total score. New Jersey ranks first with a total score of 672, 100 “Pilates near me,” and 100 “Gym near me” searches. California followed New Jersey in second place with a total score of 641, 94 “gym membership” and third highest search of “Pilates near me,” also with 94.

The least “gym-obsessed” state comes out to be South Dakota with a total score of 383. North Dakota follows closely as the second least “gym-obsessed” State with a total of 384.