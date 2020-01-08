New York ranked 6th in best states to raise a family

Live Now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) — After a recent study done by ‘WalletHub’, New York was found to be the sixth-best state to raise a family in the U.S. with Pennsylvania landing in the twenty-fourth spot.

New York also received the first place spot for the most family fun state in the country and came in fourth for affordability.

Pennsylvania received a top ten spot by getting ranked tenth in affordability.

You can view the whole article on the ‘WalletHub’ website and the complete chart can be viewed below:

2020’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family

Overall Rank
(1 = Best)		StateTotal Score‘Family Fun’ Rank‘Health & Safety’ Rank‘Education & Child Care’ Rank‘Affordability’ Rank‘Socio-economics’ Rank
1Minnesota63.711236134
2Mass.63.228442015
3North Dakota62.40306181
4Vermont61.094313286
5New Hampshire60.94392795
6New York60.7111716445
7New Jersey59.1221155129
8Nebraska58.021413121810
9Connecticut56.762692540
10Washington56.3972826318
11South Dakota56.37331010247
12Iowa56.34321411158
13Wisconsin56.282016171211
14Rhode Island56.1524814236
15Colorado54.25622283212
16Illinois54.23331222337
17California53.88236381428
18Maine53.4746592517
19Utah53.02182521373
20Virginia52.662818151620
21Wyoming52.5534784416
22Montana51.70311913459
23Hawaii51.551612303414
24Pennsylvania50.711127291024
25Kansas50.033530232113
26Missouri49.762332241919
27Oregon48.811020363323
28Ohio48.16172627744
29Idaho47.85401146472
30Maryland47.352240181732
31Delaware46.884521202725
32Indiana46.733634311121
33Texas45.59549413831
34Michigan45.30382342627
35Alaska44.091529352647
36Kentucky43.884433192939
37Tennessee43.582538324122
38North Carolina43.552737254030
39Florida42.07941375043
40Nevada40.94443494946
41Arizona40.781335484826
42Georgia39.422945433542
43South Carolina39.254239344334
44Oklahoma37.023750404233
45Arkansas36.984747333635
46Alabama36.784844452238
47West Virginia36.575024393941
48Louisiana36.351946473149
49Mississippi31.884948443050
50New Mexico30.684142504648

