New York mom seeks justice after daughter’s brutal Michigan murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York native Nancy Elliot says her daughter, Amanda Harvey, was murdered in Michigan last month, and the prime suspect is her boyfriend who had a pattern of violence. Now, Elliot wants justice, and to bring greater awareness to domestic violence.

Elliot said Taylor lived in Rochester for 30 years until she fell in love and moved to Michigan with boyfriend Erik Fry about five years ago. Elliot said there was abuse at Fry’s hands and a “stay away” order was in place. She said he was arrested for domestic abuse against Taylor, let out without bond or bail, and due back in court.

Further, she said Taylor could also not find a shelter to help take care of her. Elliot said her daughter was killed by Fry and her body was recovered days later when Fry eventually called the police. Elliott said Taylor was bludgeoned to death with a hammer—beaten so bad she was unrecognizable.

(Photo courtesy Nancy Elliott)

“No woman should go through —or no mother, or children—should go through what my daughter went through. Because it’s getting more and more evil and more disregard for human life. So if I can save one person, just one, I will be the happiest person alive. Just one, from what I’m going through. Just save them. You need to get out. They do not love you,” said Elliot.

Elliot said Erik Fry is currently in jail in Michigan awaiting trial. She said she hopes that by talking about her daughter’s death, she can make more people aware of the signs of domestic abuse, and they can help intervene in toxic relationships.

Above all, she wants to return Taylor’s remains to Rochester and seek justice. “We want to start changing the laws,” Elliot said. “They’ve got to be changed and I think the only way to do it is to make a universal one because bail reform is just letting people out to commit more crimes, so I think you need to look at each individual crime and then make the reform, and not try to blanket it. That’s another thing I’m trying to work on.”

“It’s a lot,” she said. “My main concern right now is just to get her home. And I can’t get her home because there’s a coroner still going through the timeline because of the condition of the body.” Elliot set up a GoFundMe to help bring Amanda home.