New Jersey claiming itself as the “pizza capital of the world…”

NEW JERSEY (FOX) — New Jersey claims the title of pizza capital of the world.

The Garden State made this declaration on Thursday in a controversial tweet from its verified account.

The message ended with a cheeky “get ready,” almost foreshadowing the certain debate and outrage it would cause.

Remarks seem to be mixed, with some proud Jersey residents sending their endorsements, while out of staters naturally disagree.

This announcement comes just days before National Pizza Day on Sunday, and less than a month after New Jersey’s claim to be “the bagel capital of the world”.

