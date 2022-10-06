(NEWS10) – ‘Tis the season for shopping and for scamming! A new report from the Better Business Bureau issued on Wednesday shows that online scams are on the rise by 87% since 2015.

While people between the ages of 35 and 64 reported a higher exposure to online purchase scams in 2022, it was actually a younger age group, 18-24, that reported the highest money loss.

“It’s not the older folks who are losing money, it’s the younger generations. So it’s really important to talk to your kids. They grow up with the internet, it’s been in their pocket since they were little. They probably aren’t aware of a lot of the scams that are perpetrated online,” said Melanie McGovern, communications director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.

McGovern suggests start shopping early for the holidays to prevent falling victim to scammers offering items out of stock for a low price (red flag!). She also warns to make sure you’re purchasing products from a reputable website.

To add an extra layer of security, you can use a credit card with includes fraud protection. It may seem common sense, but McGovern says stay vigilant, do your research, and if it’s too good to be true – it probably is!