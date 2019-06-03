Nearly 12M patients may be affected by Quest Diagnostics data breach

SECAUCUS, N.J. (NEWS10) – Quest Diagnostics announced that nearly 12 million patients may have been affected by a data breach.

According to Quest, its billings collection service provider American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA) notified them that an unauthorized user gained access to its system that contained personal information. AMCA provides billing collections services to Optum360, which is a Quest contractor.

AMCA believes affected information includes personal information, financial information, Social Security numbers, and medical information, but not laboratory test results.

Quest says AMCA notified them on May 14, 2019 of potentially unauthorized activity on its web payment page. On May 31, 2019, AMCA notified Quest and Optum360 that the data affected 11.9 million Quest patients.

Since learning of the AMCA data security incident, Quest says it has suspended sending collection requests to AMCA.

Quest is working with Optum360 to ensure that Quest patients are appropriately notified consistent with the law.