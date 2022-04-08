RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thirty-five immigrants from around the globe became American citizens Friday during a naturalization ceremony in Rensselaer. They came together at Doane Stuart School to take the Oath of Allegiance and become official citizens of the United States.

They said the process was difficult, but ultimately, worthwhile. “From start to finish, it’s a long journey, and I’m happy to be here right now. To do what I’m doing right now. To be an American citizen right now. So I’m very, very happy,” new citizen Owen Macfarlene said.

The new citizens came to the U.S. from Ukraine, Iraq, Afghanistan, Canada, the UK and the Dominican Republic.