Nationwide ban on flavored e-cigs begins

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — A nationwide ban on flavored, cartridge-based e-cigarette products goes into effect Thursday.

In January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced companies must stop manufacturing, distributing and selling most of the flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes.

Tobacco or menthol are the only two flavored cartridges still allowed in stores. Retailers can also sell flavored bottles of e-liquid and disposables.

The policy change comes amid concerns about the growing number of young people using e-cigarette products.

